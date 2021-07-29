The Ravens practiced without quarterback Lamar Jackson for the second straight day on Wednesday and they also spent most of the session without one of their top receivers.

Marquise Brown left the practice session after having his leg looked at by members of the training staff, but it doesn’t sound like his absence is set to be an extended one. Head coach John Harbaugh said the team was being cautious by taking Brown out of the session.

“Not serious, probably more precautionary than anything,” Harbaugh said. “Just making sure the muscle health continues to be there early in camp and just build him up to the reps we want to get him to.”

Cornerback Marcus Peters was also out of practice Thursday. Harbaugh said Peters had an issue with his toenail and that it should only be a one day absence from the field.

John Harbaugh: Marquise Brown left practice early for precautionary reasons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk