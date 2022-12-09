John Harbaugh: It looks like Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens on Sunday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh confirmed today that he’s expecting Tyler Huntley to start at quarterback while Jackson sits out with a knee injury.

“It looks like it’s going to be Tyler on Sunday,” Harbaugh said.

Jackson suffered the injury on Sunday against the Broncos and Huntley came in and played most of the game. Huntley threw mostly short passes and wasn’t able to get much going offensively, but the Ravens finally sustained a long drive in the fourth quarter that Huntley capped off with a touchdown run, giving them a 10-9 victory.

Now the Ravens will hope that Huntley can build on some of that late momentum from last week on a very big Sunday for the AFC North, with the Ravens and Bengals tied for the division lead, the Ravens facing the Steelers and Bengals facing the Browns.

