John Harbaugh: Le’Veon Bell can still play, we’ll see where we’re at going forward

The Ravens cut running back Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday, but they’re not opposed to the idea of having him back with the team.

Head coach John Harbaugh said the team needed a roster spot with players returning from injuries, but that he appreciated the “professionalism, attitude, work ethic” that Bell brought with him during his time with the Ravens. He indicated the team is open to bringing him back to either the active roster or the practice squad in the future.

“He can still play,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We’ll just see where we’re at going forward. Things can turn one way or another.”

Murray had 83 yards on 31 carries in five games with the Ravens. Latavius Murray could return from an ankle injury this week to go with Devonta Freeman in the backfield.

