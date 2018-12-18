John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s rushing attempts: It’ll work out over time

The first five starts of Lamar Jackson‘s NFL career have produced four Ravens wins and 86 rushing attempts by the quarterback.

The former number has pleased the team and kept them in the hunt for a playoff spot. The latter number is unprecedented for a quarterback and has led to questions about how long Jackson can survive the hits that come with keeping the ball so often.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh got a question along those lines during his Monday press conference.

“I think that’s all going to work out over time,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a very good question, and I really do think it’ll work out over time. There were some scrambles yesterday, there were some RPOs, some options where he kept [the ball]. You know, we had three kneeldowns – 17 [carries] is really 14, now 14. OK, it’s not 15. When you look at all that stuff, take it into account. But to me, over time that will sort itself out.”

Jackson will need to do more in the passing game in order for a more rounded offensive approach to make sense for the Ravens and it’s hard to see that developing on the fly this season. It’s also hard to see a bigger priority for the offseason in Baltimore whether or not this year’s run ends with a trip to the playoffs.