John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson react to Week 4 loss vs. Bills

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) There was an intentional grounding penalty against Carson Wentz, and the two interceptions for Washington's defense that got wiped out by penalties. Maybe that season-opening victory for Wentz in his return to the NFC East was a false start. Guys are obviously not happy about it,'' Wentz said, adding that he can see it in their eyes that they are hungry to learn, get better and win.