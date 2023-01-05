Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains out of practice and that makes it hard to see him playing against the Bengals in Week 18.

It also means that there’s increased attention being paid to whether Jackson’s knee injury will allow him to return to action for the team’s first playoff game. On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had no interest in answering a question about whether he expects Jackson to be able to play.

“I’m just probably going to leave all that stuff alone,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to focus on the game and just get ready to coach our guys and have our guys get ready to play the game.”

It was going to be an interesting offseason ahead for Jackson and the Ravens under any circumstances, but Jackson’s injury has made it all the more intriguing to see how things play out in Baltimore whenever the Ravens season comes to an end.

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s playoff availability: I’m going to leave all that stuff alone originally appeared on Pro Football Talk