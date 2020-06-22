John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s jet ski video: ‘That’s between me and him’

Ravens coach John Harbaugh briefly addressed the video of quarterback Lamar Jackson flipping over a jet ski on Monday afternoon. He declined to comment as to what their conversation was like.

"That's between me and him," Harbaugh said on a conference call with local reporters. "It's not something I need to comment on publicly."

Jackson, who wasn't injured, was playing beach football a little more than a week ago when a scramble ended in a collision with a jet ski. The video was posted as a story to Jackson's Instagram account.

The rush scared Ravens fans and drew brief comparisons to Robert Edwards, a former Patriots running back who injured his knee in 1998 during a beach football game at the Pro Bowl. He didn't play again until 2002.

There still isn't word as to whether or not the Ravens will restrict Jackson's activities in the offseason. The Chiefs ended Patrick Mahomes' pick-up basketball career last February after video circulated of him dominating a local game.

Jackson rushed for 1,206 yards, a record for quarterbacks, and led the league in touchdown passes a year ago en route to the league's MVP award just a season ago. He was just the second unanimous MVP in league history.

