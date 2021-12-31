Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson moved with a heavy limp during Wednesday’s practice. Then he wasn’t on the field Thursday and Friday.

Still, he’s not being ruled out for Sunday’s big game against the Rams.

“I think he’s got a chance to play on Sunday. We’ll have to see,” head coach John Harbaugh said in his Friday press conference. “This time of year, you’ve got guys with different things. He has what he has, some other guys have their dings and things like that. It’s all hands on deck. The guys who are ready to play and can play, will. The guys who aren’t and can’t, won’t.”

Jackson hasn’t played the last two games after suffering an ankle injury during Baltimore’s loss to Cleveland in Week 14. Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson didn’t suffer a setback when he returned to the practice field on Wednesday.

Harbaugh also confirmed that backup QB Tyler Huntley, who came off the COVID-19 list on Thursday, is in line to start if Jackson can’t play. Huntley started the Week 15 loss to Green Bay, throwing and rushing for a pair of touchdowns.

Baltimore’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.

John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson has “a chance” to play against Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk