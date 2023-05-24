John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson attending OTAs: It’s important, I want everybody here

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson skipped the first day of voluntary Organized Team Activities, but showed up for Day Two. Ravens coach John Harbaugh wants his franchise quarterback leading his team on the practice field, even when it’s not required.

Asked today specifically about Jackson’s participation, Harbaugh said today that it’s important not only for Jackson, but for everyone.

“I’m happy with the numbers, we’ve got a lot of guys here,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s important. I’m a coach. I want everybody here. I want every player here all the time, doing everything they can.”

At the same time, Harbaugh acknowledged that the practices are voluntary and said he doesn’t object to Odell Beckham and Mark Andrews both working out in Arizona rather than in Baltimore.

“I don’t have any problem with that,” Harbaugh said. “You don’t worry too much about it.”

It’s not a major worry for Harbaugh, but there’s no doubt that Harbaugh, like all coaches, would rather have his players on the field.

