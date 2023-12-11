John Harbaugh: Kyle Hamilton is day-to-day, might play Sunday vs. Jaguars

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton might not miss a game after suffering a knee injury on Sunday.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said today that Hamilton is day-to-day and could play this week against the Jaguars.

That would be great news for the Ravens. When Hamilton went down, there were fears it was a serious injury. An MRI revealed a sprained MCL, something Hamilton apparently can play through.

Hamilton has started all 13 games for the Ravens, who are currently the No. 1 team in the AFC playoff picture. The Jaguars are the AFC South leaders and two games behind the Ravens in AFC playoff seeding.