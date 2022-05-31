Cornerback Kyle Fuller is officially a member of the Ravens.

Fuller agreed to terms with the team a week ago and the team formally announced his signing on Tuesday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he thinks the 2014 first-round pick gives the team a complete defensive backfield heading into the 2022 season.

“He’s a proven corner. He knows how to play the game, fits what we’re trying to do right now in the secondary really well,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I think his veteran presence is going to add a lot to our defense. I think it finished off our secondary, in terms of . . . Never say never, but for now, I feel really good about that group back there — I mean, really good, about the secondary, personnel-wise.”

Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are both coming back from major injuries and the depth in Baltimore before Fuller’s addition was relatively inexperienced, so it is easy to understand the veteran’s appeal to the Ravens.

John Harbaugh: Kyle Fuller finishes off our secondary originally appeared on Pro Football Talk