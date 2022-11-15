With P.J. Walker dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Baker Mayfield will be back behind center for Carolina’s Week 11 matchup with Baltimore.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is plenty familiar with Mayfield, who started eight games against Baltimore when he was with Cleveland. The Ravens were 5-3 in those contests, with Mayfield completing 58.4 percent of his passes for 2,221 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Harbaugh said it does help the Ravens this week to have experience playing the QB, though it likely helps Mayfield as well.

“[I have] a lot of respect for Baker Mayfield,” Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference. “We’ve had some incredible battles with him when he was with the Browns — some great games. We know what he’s capable of doing, we understand his strengths as a quarterback, and we’re going to have to do everything we can do to stop those things.”

Mayfield’s had a rough season with the Panthers, going 1-4 in his five starts. He’s completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Though in his last outing — mop-up duty against the Bengals in Week Nine — he finished 14-of-20 for 155 yards with two touchdowns.

With another familiar AFC North opponent on tap, perhaps Mayfield is in line for an additional solid performance.

John Harbaugh: We know what Baker Mayfield is capable of doing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk