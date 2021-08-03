The Ravens had an injury concern pop up on their offensive line during Tuesday’s practice, but it apparently won’t be too consequential.

Guard Kevin Zeitler left practice early with a foot injury, but shouldn’t miss much time — if any.

“It doesn’t look serious, they tell me,” head coach John Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We’re going to protect those guys, especially the older guys in training camp, as much as we can.”

Zeitler signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in March. Entering his 10th pro season, Zeitler spent the last two seasons with the Giants where he started starting 31 of the team’s 32 games in that span. He previously was with the Browns for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He began his career with the Bengals as the team’s 27th overall pick in the 2012 draft.

John Harbaugh: Kevin Zeitler foot injury “doesn’t look serious” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk