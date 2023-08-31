John Harbaugh, Josh McDaniels both wanted Seahawks waiver wire pickups

The Seattle Seahawks were awarded two players off waivers yesterday. Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly was claimed from the Baltimore Ravens, who used a fifth-round draft pick on him only a few months ago. Also, linebacker Drake Thomas out of NC State was claimed off the Las Vegas Raiders, who really don’t seem to know what they’re doing at any level of this.

The back end of Baltimore’s defense will be fine without him, but Kelly makes what was already an obscenely deep and talented Seattle cornerback room even better. Some analysts believe this is the best corner room Pete Carroll has ever had. Meanwhile, Thomas gives the team some excruciatingly-needed extra depth at linebacker – arguably their greatest defensive need outside of screaming for somebody to send help at iDL.

Later in the day, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels commented, both saying they were hoping to stash those players on their respective practice squads.

“It’s hard to bat 1.000” Harbaugh said in about losing CB Kyu Kelly to the Seahawks through waivers. He said they were hoping to get Kelly back on the practice squad but he texted Kelly and wished him well. pic.twitter.com/hf6gpZbWLX — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 30, 2023

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, on LB Drake Thomas being claimed by the #Seahawks: "You take a chance with every player you release and hope you can get him back to your practice squad." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 30, 2023

Seattle’s roster as it stands heading into the season is not quite Super Bowl contender level, but it’s a whole lot better than average.

10 days to go!

