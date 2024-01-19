John Harbaugh: Jim Harbaugh loves Michigan, but he loves the NFL, too

After winning the CFP National Championship Game with Michigan earlier this month, Jim Harbaugh has taken at least two interviews with NFL teams to be their next head coach.

During his Thursday press conference, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked if he's thought about what it would be like to coach against his brother again in the league. The two brothers famously coached against one another in Super Bowl XLVII, with John coming out on top.

John said he's not sure what Jim is going to do.

"I’m not sure what Jim’s plans are. I think whatever he does, it’ll be what’s best for him and his family," John Harbaugh said. "I know Michigan has been a joy for him to go back to his alma mater. His family loves it there. The players love him. He loves the players, coaches [and] the fan base. I don’t know exactly what direction he’s going to go. I would think that the [university] President and the Board of Trustees would be doing everything that they can to try and keep him. That’d be priority No. 1 if I was them, but I think at the end he’s going to do whatever’s best for him and his family.

"He loves Michigan, but he loves the NFL, too. So, we’ll just have to see.”

So far, Jim has interviewed with the Chargers and Falcons. The Chargers are thought to be the frontrunner to land the former 49ers head coach.

If Jim landed with an AFC team, that would mean more potential matchups between the Harbaugh brothers.

"Eventually, [Jim's team] will be on the schedule," John Harbaugh said. "Those are always challenging games, because he’s such a great coach. His teams are always ready to roll. They always are. They’re always well coached. They’re always fundamentally sound. They always play super hard. They’re always connected emotionally.

"I think he’s the best coach in football. He’s a great coach.”