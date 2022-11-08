The Ravens had two veteran players suffer an injury during Monday’s win over the Saints, but it sounds like neither is at risk of missing significant time — if any time at all.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (ankle) and receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) should be able to play in Baltimore’s next game against the Panthers in Week 11.

“[Pierre-Paul] kind of tweaked his ankle a little bit — nothing too serious,” Harbaugh said. “It just wasn’t something that I think we felt like we wanted to challenge too much, the way the game was going right there. He should be fine coming back from the bye.

“Same thing with DeSean, he should be fine coming back from the bye.”

Pierre-Paul played just seven defensive snaps for Baltimore on Monday. The veteran has a sack and three passes defensed in 2022.

In his Ravens debut, Jackson was on the field for 11 offensive snaps, catching one pass for 16 yards.

John Harbaugh: Jason Pierre-Paul, DeSean Jackson should be fine to play after the bye originally appeared on Pro Football Talk