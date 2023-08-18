John Harbaugh on Jadeveon Clowney: We expect him to help us right away

The Ravens signed edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Friday and head coach John Harbaugh doesn't expect the veteran to need an extended period of time to get up to full speed.

Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that Clowney could see action in the preseason and that he believes Clowney will be playing a role in the defense "right away."

"Week One, he should be out there playing hard and doing a good job for us," Harbaugh said at a press conference.

Harbaugh said the team thinks Clowney is a "good fit" for what they want to do defensively this season. Specifically, he noted that adding Clowney allows them to get four pass rushers on the field at the same time in passing situations and added that he thinks Clowney's talents in that area have been underappreciated.

"He’s a high energy player," Harbaugh said. "He’s a very physical player. He’s a guy — when he plays, he’s kinda reckless with his body. He throws it around, he’s heavy-handed, he’s a power rusher. He’s a really good pass rusher, I think he’s a little underrated as a pass rusher."

Harbaugh noted that the Ravens have seen Clowney a lot over the years as a member of other teams and that he's done some damage to them in those contests. If all works well, he'll now help the team win games.