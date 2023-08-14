John Harbaugh: J.K. Dobbins is "100 percent healthy" and ready to go

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins got back on the practice field on Monday, as he was activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Last week, head coach John Harbaugh said that the timing of Dobbins' return was up to the running back himself. While there has been some speculation that Dobbins is not pleased with his contract status, that did not stop Dobbins from participating after his activation.

"It feels good to have him back there on the field," Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference. "He's excited — we're all excited. We’ll probably ramp him up a little bit this week, kind of work him in there, and try to be smart in how we do it. But he’ll be fine.

"He’s 100 percent healthy. He looks good. He’s been training hard. So, he’s ready to go."

When asked why Monday was the day for Dobbins to come off the PUP list, Harbaugh said, "I don't know."

"I think it just worked out for whatever reasons it worked out," Harbaugh continued. "I’m just trying not to look at it too deeply and be grateful."

The Ravens have a pair of joint practices with the Commanders coming up this week. With Harbaugh saying Baltimore plans to ramp Dobbins up, he may not be on the field much when the Ravens and Commanders are doing 11-on-11 drills.