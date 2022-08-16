John Harbaugh: J.K. Dobbins is kind of back on track

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins promised to be ready for the start of the regular season ahead of training camp despite tearing his ACL last season and he’s making his way toward making good on that vow.

Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week and he did his first team work in Monday’s practice. That work wasn’t against the defense, but head coach John Harbaugh said that he’s pleased with how Dobbins is progressing.

“He looked good,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s kind of back on track, and I thought he looked a little better than he did before — last week. So, he continues to improve, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Harbaugh said it “remains to be seen” how quickly they’ll ramp Dobbins up to full participation, but things appear to be on a good track with a few weeks to go before the Ravens kick off their season against the Jets.

