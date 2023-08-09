John Harbaugh: It's up to J.K. Dobbins when he'll practice, hopefully soon

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins hasn't practiced in training camp. The official reason is that he's on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a knee injury. But there's been speculation that Dobbins is declining to practice because he's unhappy with his contract.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said when Dobbins practices is up to him.

"The ball is in J.K.'s court," Harbaugh said. "We have talked. We talked again yesterday. We had a great conversation. I do expect him back very soon, but I don't have anything to say about it. It's up to J.K., so hopefully that will happen soon."

Harbaugh thinks Dobbins knows that practice is important.

"Generally speaking, to be a great player, you know you need to put in the time and the effort and just get with the team and get right," Harbaugh said. "[J.K. Dobbins] wants to do that in his case, and that's why I kind of expect him back here pretty soon."

Dobbins is due $1.4 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. Like most NFL teams, the Ravens seem content to tell the top running back on their depth chart he can play for the contract he signed, whether he likes it or not.