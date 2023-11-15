John Harbaugh: Investigators 'don't have anything of substance' on Michigan's Jim Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defended his younger brother, Jim Harbaugh, amid the Michigan sign-stealing scandal Tuesday, saying he is "proud" of him and that those investigating the allegations don't "have anything of substance" regarding Jim Harbaugh's potential involvement in the scheme.

John Harbaugh stuck up for his brother when he was asked about the last time they spoke. The Ravens coach said he's talked to Jim "quite a bit" through the investigation.

"I have a lot of opinions on it, obviously. I'm his brother, and I'm proud as heck of him. I'm really impressed with the way he's handled himself through all this," Harbaugh said.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

John Harbaugh: Jim Harbaugh's phones and computers have been searched

The sign-stealing scandal was made public after detailed reports showed how an off-field staffer, Connor Stalions, broke NCAA in-person scouting rules by acquiring video of opponents' signals via acquaintances who would be paid to attend games and record teams' signals. Jim Harbaugh has denied his involvement in the scandal, but the Big Ten suspended the Michigan coach for the team's final three regular season games as the NCAA continues to investigate the allegations; the conference said Michigan violated its sportsmanship policy and the suspension was meant to punish the university.

John Harbaugh said his brother's personal devices have been looked through during the investigation.

"His phones, his computers and all that stuff have been looked at. He's come through this thing with flying colors," Harbaugh said. "I don't know what they're trying to get, but they don't have anything of substance."

'He's a great man'

Baltimore's coach added he is proud of his younger brother for setting an example for their family.

"You get in this kind of situation where you come under fire for whatever reasons, and you come out in a really good place doing the right thing all the time," Harbaugh said. "I'm really proud of that, and I think it's great for our family and kids. It's just a great blessing in that sense. He's a great man. He's a great coach. His players love him, his coaches love him, and he stands tall through all of this."

Michigan has filed for a temporary restraining order against Jim Harbaugh's suspension, with the hearing scheduled for Friday. For now, Jim Harbaugh will be suspended for Michigan's road contest at Maryland on Saturday and the season finale at home against rival Ohio State next week.

With Baltimore playing on "Thursday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals, John Harbaugh could make it to see the Wolverines play on Saturday in College Park, but wouldn't commit to traveling to see his brother's team.

"I don't know. Let's get through Thursday night and see where we're at, but I'll definitely be pulling for him and the whole team on Saturday for sure," he said. "But we're thinking about Thursday night 100%."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Harbaugh defends Jim Harbaugh amid Michigan sign-steal scandal