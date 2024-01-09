John Harbaugh hugs brother Jim after arriving during CFP Championship Game

John Habaugh’s Baltimore Ravens are on a bye this week. Gave the head coach a chance to fly to Houston to watch his brother in the CFP National Championship Game against Washington on Monday.

The problem was the flights got tricky and arrival time got sticky.

John Harbaugh finally made it to NRG Stadium during the first half and walked up to brother Jim and got a big hug in a nice, memorable moment.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire