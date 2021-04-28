John Harbaugh guarantees Ravens will pick up Lamar Jackson’s fifth-year option

The Baltimore Ravens want to sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension at some point. No one is certain when that deal could materialize and come together, but a step that the team has yet to take is picking up Jackson’s fifth year option.

Other teams throughout the league have picked up the fifth-year option on their own players from the 2018 NFL Draft, including the Cleveland Browns with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Pittsburgh Steelers with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, another star quarterback from the 2018 class in Josh Allen hasn’t had his option picked up yet.

When speaking with Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh guaranteed that Baltimore would pick up the fifth-year option of their young quarterback.

Is there a specific reason why the @Ravens haven't picked up @Lj_era8 fifth-year option yet? Could it possibly mean something? We took that question right up the Baltimore flowchart in head coach John Harbaugh:#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LxCZp981Cb — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 27, 2021

Exercising the option is a no-brainer move for the Ravens, who have seen Jackson put up almost 10,000 total yards in his first three NFL seasons. The former Louisville Cardinal has helped Baltimore forge a new identity on offense, and is the key to their success both in the passing game and in the running game.

The Ravens will have until May 3rd to officially pick up Jackson’s option. With the new CBA in place, fifth year options have become a lot more expensive. The cost of Jackson’s specifically will be around $23.1 million, meaning that even without an extension, he will still cost a good amount of money to keep on the roster in 2022.