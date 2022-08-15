With Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson nursing a knee injury, Joe Flacco may start for the Jets against his former team, the Ravens, in Week One. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks forward to it.

Harbaugh said he doesn’t know yet which Jets quarterback his team will face, but if it’s Flacco, they’re playing a quarterback they respect.

“We’ll prepare for all their quarterbacks. We have great respect for all their guys, but Joe we know, and he’s a Raven: Once a Raven, always a Raven, so we have great respect for Joe,” Harbaugh said.

Although the Ravens moved on from Flacco to Lamar Jackson, Harbaugh believes Flacco is still a quality quarterback.

“He’s been playing for three or four years now away from us, he’s had some great moments,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve seen him on TV a few times. We haven’t played against his team yet, but it’s been fun watching him, but it’ll be different to play against him as an opponent.”

John Harbaugh: We have great respect for Joe Flacco, it’ll be different to play against him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk