John Harbaugh on going for two: We were out of corners, tried to win game right there

The Ravens scored a touchdown with 12 seconds left in Sunday’s game against the Steelers and they only needed an extra point to send the game into overtime, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh opted to go for two and try for the win in regulation.

Tight end Mark Andrews got open, but Lamar Jackson‘s pass was a bit too far out of his reach and the Steelers won the game 20-19. After the game, Harbaugh said he chose to go for the win because they were “pretty much out of corners” due to injuries and he wanted to try to win the game “right there.”

Chris Westry was inactive and four other corners missed practice time during the week. One of them was Marlon Humphrey, who was ill during the week and picked up an injury during the game. Harbaugh didn’t note the nature of the injury, but said Humphrey is going for an MRI and it “could be a while” before he’s able to play again.

That would be a big blow to the Ravens defense as they work to hold onto the AFC North crown down the stretch.

