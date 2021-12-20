John Harbaugh on going for two: Thought our chances to win better there than OT

For the second time in the last three weeks, the Ravens faced a decision about going for two after a touchdown late in the fourth quarter put them one point behind their opponents.

The Ravens went for two and failed against the Steelers two weeks ago. Head coach John Harbaugh made the same call against the Packers this Sunday and the result was another disappointment. Packers safety Darnell Savage got a finger on a pass to tight end Mark Andrews and the Packers held on for a 31-30 win.

After the game, Harbaugh said he thought the team had a better chance of winning the game there than by heading into overtime and credited

“We just gotta try to win the game right there,” Harbaugh said. “I think our chances of winning right there were a little higher than they were in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out. Felt good about, felt we had a good play. They made a really good play. Gotta give that safety a lot of credit for getting out there and tipping that ball.”

The Ravens have now lost three straight games by a total of four points. Sunday’s loss moved the Bengals to first place in the AFC North and dropped the Ravens out of playoff position entirely, but they can move back up in the standings with a win over the Bengals in Cincinnati next weekend.

