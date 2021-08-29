John Harbaugh gives little information on J.K. Dobbins injury

The Baltimore Ravens saw one of their worst nightmares become a reality on Saturday night as running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off of the field during the first quarter of the team’s 37-3 victory over the Washington Football Team in Week 3 of the 2021 preseason. The running back wasn’t able to put weight on his leg after catching a screen pass and getting hit down low, immediately grabbing at his knee.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh offered an injury update on Dobbins, but it wasn’t much, saying that the second-year player will get tested tomorrow and then they’ll see where they are at that point.

"He'll get tested tomorrow and we'll see where we're at, at that point in time." — Coach Harbaugh on RB J.K. Dobbins.

The injury to Dobbins didn’t look good at first glance. However, with much not known, it’s extremely unclear how long Dobbins will be out for, whether it’s a few weeks, months, or the entire season. Losing the up and coming star for any amount of time would be a big blow to Baltimore’s offense, but the team has plenty of running back depth to help pick things up in his absence, including Gus Edwards, Ty’Son Williams, Nate McCrary and Justice Hill.