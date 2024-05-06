John Harbaugh gives injury updates on several players after start of rookie minicamp

With the start of rookie minicamp, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh got a look at the team’s draft class and crop of undrafted rookies in person.

Harbaugh was asked about the plan for fifth-round running back Rasheen Ali. The Marshall back was coming off an injury suffered at the Senior Bowl and was only seen running to the side to start camp.

“Yes, they said that he’s going to be able to do more and more as we go here in the offseason,” Harbaugh said. “I think they just want to protect the bicep, so it doesn’t get grabbed and re-injured. As soon as they’re comfortable that that won’t happen – he’s doing all the non-air stuff, then when they’re comfortable with that, I think he’ll be out there at practice. There’s a chance he could see some OTAs. He’ll certainly be more than ready for training camp.”

Harbaugh then gave injury updates on two more players, third-round outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and undrafted safety Beau Brade.

“We had some other guys have some issues,” Harbaugh said. “Beau [Brade] rolled his ankle yesterday, so you didn’t see him today. [Adisa] Isaac kind of tweaked his hammy [hamstring] just a little bit yesterday, so that kind of stuff happens.“

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire