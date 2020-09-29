John Harbaugh furious at offensive tripping call

Kevin Brown

John Harbaugh furious at offensive tripping call originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Ravens tight end Nick Boyle was penalized for offensive tripping in the first half of the Monday Night Football game against the Chiefs, it prevented a smooth Lamar Jackson scramble from moving the chains. 

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was irate. 

And for good reason, too. If anything, Boyle's diving block on Chiefs linebacker Frank Clark failed to knock him on his feet before Clark ended up falling over Boyle's legs. With Boyle already falling to the ground, however, Harbaugh may agree with ESPN's color commentator Louis Riddick in that the contact was inadvertent. 

The Ravens will need all the yards they can get against the Super Bowl champs, and any questionable flags will surely get a reaction like this from the boss. 