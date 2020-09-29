John Harbaugh furious at offensive tripping call originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Ravens tight end Nick Boyle was penalized for offensive tripping in the first half of the Monday Night Football game against the Chiefs, it prevented a smooth Lamar Jackson scramble from moving the chains.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was irate.

John Harbaugh about to fistfight this ref has been my mood all 2020 pic.twitter.com/ENRaKPkc8a — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) September 29, 2020

And for good reason, too. If anything, Boyle's diving block on Chiefs linebacker Frank Clark failed to knock him on his feet before Clark ended up falling over Boyle's legs. With Boyle already falling to the ground, however, Harbaugh may agree with ESPN's color commentator Louis Riddick in that the contact was inadvertent.

Here’s the tripping call on Nick Boyle that had Coach Harbaugh red in the face. For good reason. pic.twitter.com/g8eYLUaAjs — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) September 29, 2020

The Ravens will need all the yards they can get against the Super Bowl champs, and any questionable flags will surely get a reaction like this from the boss.