John Harbaugh explains how the Ravens plan to use first-round linebacker Patrick Queen

The Ravens hit a home run in the NFL draft when Patrick Queen fell to them at 28th overall.

Queen, likely the best player in the draft available when the Ravens picked, filled the biggest position of need for the Ravens at inside linebacker.

The question now, though, is how he'll be used.

"Patrick Queen will probably be... we'll play him probably at MIKE [linebacker] for the most part, right there in the middle," Harbaugh said on a Thursday conference call with Ravens season-ticket holders. "We'll let him use his speed and instincts to run around and make plays at all three phases. He'll be a three-down guy, both in our base package and our sub package."

Queen made 85 tackles last season at LSU, his only season as a starter. The Ravens loved his ability to play sideline-to-sideline; his coverage ability dictates keeping him on the field for all three downs.

The Ravens have L.J. Fort, Otaro Alaka, Chris Board and Jake Ryan as some veteran help on the inside as well, but they've got another talented rookie in Malik Harrison.

At Ohio State, Harrison registered 75 tackles in 2019 and had 16.5 tackles for loss. Even at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, Harrison is still an athletic linebacker who can provide big hits and run defense, and perhaps even his underrated coverage skills.

"Malik ... we'll probably start him off at WILL [linebacker] in the base package, but he'll probably be repping in the base package at MIKE," Harbaugh said. "We'll flip those guys around. We move those guys back and forth."

