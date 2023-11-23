John Harbaugh explains decision to sit Broderick Washington against the Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens had a surprise name on their inactive list for their Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

After not appearing on the injury report all week leading up to the game, fourth-year defensive tackle Broderick Washington was inactive for the divisional showdown. This came as quite a surprise, as the 2020 fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $17.5 million with the Ravens this offseason.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about this decision during his Monday press conference.

“It just has to do with our opponent,” Harbaugh said. “The types of formations and personnel groups they were in. The type of game they play on offense. It was a strategic decision in terms of how to best use our personnel.”

Harbaugh was then asked what he has seen from Washington’s play this season compared to last year.

“I love Broderick,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a guy that just brings it every single practice, every single game. Very physical player. Does a great job pushing the pocket, pass, run game. Leader. Tone setter, for sure. He’s a Raven. We love it when he’s out there. He understood the situation. That’s just kind of a week-to-week process.”

Washington was the first player from Baltimore’s impressive 2020 draft class to receive a second contract. Other notable players from his class include first-round inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who is top ten in total tackles in the NFL, third-round defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who leads all NFL interior defensive linemen in sacks with 9.5, and seventh-round safety Geno Stone, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with six this season.

Through 11 weeks this season, Washington has 12 total tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire