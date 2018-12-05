John Harbaugh expecting Joe Flacco's practices to be "ramped up" heading into Week 14 originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

OWINGS MILLS, Md-- Each week when Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh takes to the podium at the Under Armour Performance Center he can expect at least one question: How is Joe Flacco progressing?

It's been over four weeks since Flacco sustained a hip injury in their Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, causing him to miss the Ravens' last three games.

The 11-year veteran did return to practice last week, but was ruled out before their 26-16 win against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

As usual, Harbaugh was asked the Flacco question during Wednesday's media availability. Not much has changed on the Super Bowl MVP's status since last week. as he works his way back into a full practice.

"We'll see. He's going to go through it, and we're just going to take it as we go," Harbaugh said. "I don't anticipate it being a full participation - a whole practice- but ramped up from last week."

Flacco was on the practice field during Wednesday's media viewing.

Through nine games, Flacco was 232 of 379 for 2,465 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. But each week he remains inactive intensifies the quarterback controversy narrative, as rookie Lamar Jackson is 3-0 as their starter and has surged the Ravens back into playoff contention.

It is expected that Jackson will remain QB1 heading into their Week 14 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Jackson does get his fourth straight win against the No. 1 offense in the league and Flacco's health continues to improve, the Ravens could have somewhat of a good problem on their hands.

