John Harbaugh is excited about the Ravens wide receiver group

The Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver corps has largely remained intact from last season’s much-improved unit. The biggest exception is losing veteran Odell Beckham Jr. and adding Devontez Walker in the fourth round of the draft. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed excitement over the group’s potential this season when speaking with the media following the draft.

“I’m excited about the wide receiver position,” Harbaugh said. “I’m looking forward to seeing this offense come together, and we’ve been working the personnel side of it; we’ve been working the scheme side of it; we’ve been working with the individual players – developmentally. You put all those things together, and you get out there, and you start practicing, and you get ready to play games. This is a very talented group, and anybody that wants to challenge that, bring it on; you’ve got to line up and play against us, and we’ll see if we don’t have playmakers out there running around [and] making plays. I’m personally very excited about this group. Obviously, ‘Tez’ [Devontez Walker] is a great addition, and the guys that are already there are going to really have good seasons. So, we’re ready to go.”

Baltimore signed 2021 first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman to an extension before the draft to keep him in Baltimore through the 2026 season. The team re-signed veteran Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal just before the start of free agency while later signing wide receiver and All-Pro returner Deonte Harty. Other returning players at the position include Zay Flowers, Tylan Wallace, and Sean Ryan.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire