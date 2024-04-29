John Harbaugh excited about added versatility Nate Wiggins brings to Ravens CB depth

The Baltimore Ravens had plenty of options once their turn arrived to select a player in the 2024 NFL draft. They had many positions of need, but settled on cornerback, where they picked Clemson star Nate Wiggins.

Wiggins brings plenty to the table as Baltimore’s newest first round pick, including his versatility. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed his excitement for what Wiggins can bring to the table, especially when it comes to allowing other players in Baltimore’s cornerback room move around the field.

“No question. I mean, Marlon [Humphrey]’s going to be able to slide in there and play inside. Brandon [Stephens] can slide in and play inside. You have Kyle [Hamilton] coming down. You have Kyle going over and playing dime-backer, possibly. We’re just going to have a lot of options. I mean, [defensive coordinator] Zach [Orr]’s going to be working on that versatility probably tonight.”

Wiggins can play on the outside, in the slot, or even some safety if need be. The Ravens have long been a team that likes to use players in a position-less way, and while Wiggins will be playing cornerback, his versatility is more than welcome.

