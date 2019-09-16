John Harbaugh downplays Marquise Brown's reported connection to Antonio Brown rape lawsuit

A report linking Marquise Brown to the lawsuit against his cousin Antonio Brown is "the last thing" on Ravens coach John Harbaugh's mind. (Getty)

The civil lawsuit filed by a fitness trainer accusing New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of raping her in his Miami home in 2018 stated that another football player was in the house when the alleged attack happened.

That player was Baltimore Ravens rookie Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Report: NFL to question Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown — Antonio Brown’s cousin — is not accused of any crimes, but the NFL intends to interview him as part of its investigation into the allegations made by Britney Taylor, according to the report. Brown was a junior at Oklahoma during the time of the alleged attack.

Harbaugh not concerned

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the report surrounding his rookie star on Monday. He did not appear concerned.

“That’s not going to be a distraction,” Harbaugh told reporters. “Believe me, it’s the last thing on my mind right now. Absolutely.”

What the lawsuit states

Taylor alleges that she was attacked after a night out in Miami with Antonio Brown and “another football player who trained with them.”

They all returned to Antonio Brown’s home, where she claims that he forcibly raped her in his bedroom.

“Ms. Taylor, Brown, and the other known football player left the club together in Ms. Taylor’s rental car,” the lawsuit states. “She drove the two men back to Brown’s home, where they were staying.”

Brown’s big NFL debut

Marquise Brown, a wide receiver, paid immediate dividends on the first-round draft pick Baltimore invested in him, exploding for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut.

He followed that performance up with eight catches for 86 yards on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

More from Yahoo Sports: