John Harbaugh doesn’t want Ravens to play in London again

The Ravens were blown out by the Jaguars in London on Sunday, and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh hopes it’s the last time his team plays overseas.

“To be honest with you — and maybe I’ll get into trouble for saying this — don’t plan on going over there any time soon to play again,” Harbaugh said. “So, somebody else can have that job.”

The NFL is ultimately in charge of the schedule, so the Ravens can’t refuse to go to London. But going this year likely means the league won’t force the Ravens to return any time soon. Two teams, the Rams and Jaguars, have voluntarily played multiple home games in London, but other teams aren’t forced to go year after year.

After the four games this year are played, the NFL will have had 21 games in London. The Jaguars have played five London games, the most of any franchise. That’s followed by the Dolphins (four), and Rams (three). The 49ers, Buccaneers, Giants, Lions, Patriots, Saints and Vikings have each had two London games. The Bears, Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Browns, Cardinals, Chiefs, Colts, Cowboys, Chargers, Falcons, Jets, Raiders, Ravens, Steelers and Washington have each been on the London schedule once.

The Texans, Titans, Panthers, Packers, Eagles and Seahawks have not yet appeared on the London schedule. Those six teams should all expect to be sent to London in the next couple years.

If Harbaugh has his way, the Ravens’ first appearance will also be their last.