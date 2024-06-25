John Harbaugh discusses the timeline for OL competition: ‘The earlier the better’

The Baltimore Ravens will look for many answers about their offensive line as the 2024 training camp kicks off in less than one month. The team is undergoing an offensive line overhaul with three new starters who have yet to be determined.

After losing John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler, and Morgan Moses, the team will rely on plenty of young players to step into their roles. Head coach John Harbaugh understands there will be competition but prefers the solutions to be found earlier rather than later.

“[That’s a] great question. The earlier the better. It would be nice if we could kind of [know] by the first into the second week of training camp, [that] would be a goal to have a good idea. If it goes into the [preseason] games, it could go into the preseason games, but maybe just one spot up for grabs or something like that. That would be OK, but the sooner the better.”

Players such as Roger Rosengarten, Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland, and others will compete for Baltimore’s newly vacated offensive line spots. Given how important winning up front is in football, the Ravens need their new offensive linemen to gel quickly and make minimal mistakes if they want to succeed.

