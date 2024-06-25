John Harbaugh discusses Derrick Henry’s fit in the Ravens’ offense

The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Derrick Henry to a two-year deal with $16 million on the second day of 2024 NFL free agency. The veteran is expected to fill in as a significant piece of the team’s offense and headline their potent rushing attack, which should make their offense more dangerous than it already is.

A talent like Henry would be able to mesh with many different teams, but Baltimore’s system seems like a great fit for where his skillset lies. Head coach John Harbaugh talked about how the former Tennessee Titans star will gel with the team’s unit, saying that the variations of offense they run bode well for how the signing could work out.

“Well, we’re running a lot of the same plays that everybody runs. We run inside zones [and] outside zones. We run the gap schemes. We have some lean schemes [and] some traps. [Derrick Henry]’s run all those plays before. He’s really good in pass protection, so I don’t even think it’s going to be an issue with the fit. He’s going to help us. He’s going to make the offense better. He’s going to help Lamar [Jackson and] all of those things.”

Henry is a massive human being and will attract plenty of attention whenever he’s lined up in the backfield with Lamar Jackson. The pair should be able to wreak havoc on opposing defenses this year, which should also open up the team’s passing game.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire