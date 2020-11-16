John Harbaugh details Ravens' extensive injury list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After last night’s loss to the Patriots the Ravens’ injury list grew to the team’s top concern, even with Derrick Henry and the Titans on deck.

The Ravens lost tight end Nick Boyle for the season to a “major” knee injury. Coach John Harbaugh didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the injury at his weekly Monday press conference. The team now has just one tight end (Mark Andrews) on the active roster and “has a plan” moving forward at the position. They'll need at least one more tight end, and perhaps two, in the coming days.

As for some major injuries along the defensive line, Harbaugh said they’ll have to wait and see as the week goes on.

“Calais (Campbell) will be day-to-day here going forward with the calf, we’ll see about this week as we go,” Harbaugh said.

It was initially reported that Campbell would be out for a few weeks, though it wasn’t a season-ending injury.

The team was also without defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who left the game with an ankle injury. The absence of Campbell and Williams allowed the Patriots to run wild and control parts of the game on the ground.“Brandon Williams, ankle, we’ll see as we go,” Harbaugh said. “Possibly a week, maybe more. It’ll be touch and go for Sunday.”

He added that cornerback Terrell Bonds will be out “a couple of weeks, if that” with a knee injury as well.

Baltimore already has three cornerbacks (Anthony Averett, Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young) on IR, though Averett and Dorsey are expected back. Cornerback Jimmy Smith missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury as well, further depleting the team's secondary depth.

The Ravens have already lost left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the season due to an ankle injury, and had starting right guard Tyre Phillips on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Phillips is eligible to return this week.