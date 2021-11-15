John Harbaugh: Derek Wolfe is ‘not looking good’ to play this year

During Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh press conference on Monday, he announced it’s “not looking good” for defensive lineman Derek Wolfe to play this year. This is unfortunate news for the Ravens as he was designated to return from Injured-Reserve on October 26th. Wolfe was someone that could give the Ravens defense a boost and help bolster the defensive line.

Wolfe has been injured with a back injury since training camp, but nobody on the team mentioned the severity of the injury leading fans to believe that it was possible for him to return after the bye week. The Ravens have until Nov. 16 to place him on the active roster, or he reverts back to injured reserve, where he’ll spend the rest of the season.

John Harbaugh said it’s “not looking good” for Derek Wolfe to play this year. Tomorrow, the 21-day window for him to return ends. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 15, 2021

The “Monstars” will not be the “Monstars” this season, so the defense will need to keep improving without the services of Wolfe.

List