John Harbaugh denies Mike Vrabel's handshake after Ravens' loss to Titans

Harbaugh denies Vrabel's handshake after Ravens' loss to Titans

Between the Tennessee Titans' pregame antics and the Baltimore Ravens' overtime loss on Sunday, John Harbaugh is not a happy camper.

The Ravens head coach took exception to a number of Titans players -- including ex-New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler -- gathering on Baltimore's midfield logo. Harbaugh and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had an animated conversation following the incident.

Vrabel's Titans later fought their way to a thrilling 30-24 win in OT. The former Pats linebacker attempted to shake Harbaugh's hand after the game, but Harbaugh wanted no part of it.

Watch the video here.

It certainly looks like there's no love lost between the two head coaches, though Vrabel downplayed the exchange during his postgame press conference.

The Titans improve to 7-3 on the season while the Ravens suffer their second straight loss and fall to 6-4. This loss stings even more than usual for Baltimore as it failed to avenge its 28-12 loss to Tennessee in last season's AFC Divisional Round.