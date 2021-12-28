If there’s one challenge the Ravens will have in facing the Rams on Sunday it’s containing receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp leads the league in receptions (132), yards (1,734), and receiving touchdowns (14) and appears likely to set records in the first two categories.

That is, if he can keep up his pace against the Ravens and 49ers in the next two weeks.

The Ravens have lost four in a row and currently are the No. 8 seed in the AFC. So Baltimore needs a win this week and getting one will require slowing down Kupp and his quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh realizes that’s easier said than done.

“The biggest challenge is the whole package,” Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference. “First of all, he and Matthew Stafford have an amazing understanding of what to expect from one another. I think they read body language really well, because of all the time they’ve had together this year. It’s just two very talented guys, who I think are kind of, sort of made for each other, if that makes any sense. And that offense is definitely built around their connection.

“So, we’re going to have to do the best we can with that, and I expect us to do well, but that’s going to be a huge challenge. Nobody’s stopped those guys yet. So, it’s what they do in terms of adjusting on the run, reacting to coverages, reacting to leverages. They just do a really good job of it.”

The Ravens did get cornerback Jimmy Smith off the COVID-19 list one Monday, but safety Tony Jefferson was added to it. Cornerback Anthony Averett also suffered a fractured rib in Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati, further thinning a defensive backs group already ravaged by injury.

John Harbaugh: Defending Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford will be a huge challenge originally appeared on Pro Football Talk