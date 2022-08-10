John Harbaugh: David Ojabo swears he’ll be back on the field by mid-season at the latest

Ravens rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo tore his Achilles tendon at Michigan’s Pro Day and hasn’t been able to do any on-field work in the five months since then, but he appears to be making steady progress.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said Ojabo is feeling confident in his recovery and expects to make a significant contribution to the Ravens’ defense in the second half of the season.

“He swears he’s gonna be back midseason at the latest,” Harbaugh said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Harbaugh said that he’s been needling Ojabo about how much work he’s going to have to do in the weight room to get his legs in football shape, but the coach sounds optimistic that his rookie pass rusher will make an impact this season.

