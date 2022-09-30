Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field.

Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday against the Bills, when he staggered to the ground with what was announced as a back injury but many observers thought looked like a sign of a concussion.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw last night,” Harbaugh said. “I couldn’t believe what I saw last Sunday. It was just something that was astonishing to see. I’ve been coaching for 40 years now, college in the NFL, almost 40, and I’ve never seen anything like it before. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Harbaugh said he is on the same page with the Ravens’ medical staff and ownership, all of whom are in agreement that if there’s any question about whether a player is ready to play, the answer is to hold them out. There’s now an investigation into whether the Dolphins failed to answer that question correctly with Tagovailoa.

John Harbaugh: “I couldn’t believe what I saw” with Tua Tagovailoa injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk