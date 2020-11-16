John Harbaugh confirms Ravens TE Nick Boyle is out for remainder of season

Harbaugh confirms TE Nick Boyle is out for rest of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A week after confirming Ronnie Stanley would miss the rest of the season through injury, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was forced to deliver more season-ending injury news after a loss to the Patriots on Sunday night.

That injury happened to tight end Nick Boyle in the third quarter when Patriots linebacker Chris White delivered a hit to his left knee on his lone reception on the night. With his momentum carrying him forwards, Boyle's knee bent the wrong way and Ravens fans feared the worst.

“We had a major injury to Nick Boyle, he’s going to be done for the season, unfortunately. That play where he got hit on his knee," Harbaugh said.

Known for his blocking, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Boyle is an important part of Baltimore's offensive plans. In the second year of his three-year contract with the Ravens, the 27-year-old former Delaware Blue Hen will have a long road to recovery ahead of him.