Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t practice on Wednesday and word was that his absence was “a COVID-related case the league still is trying to process.”

After the practice session, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided a clearer explanation for why Jackson was not on the field with his teammates for the first workout of training camp. Harbaugh said that Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the reserve list.

Unvaccinated players have to spend at least 10 days on the list and away from the team before having a chance to return to work. Jackson missed a game due to a positive test last year and declined to say whether he was vaccinated when asked about it in June.

Harbaugh also confirmed Tuesday’s report that running back Gus Edwards is on the COVID reserve list as a result of a positive test.

John Harbaugh confirms Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk