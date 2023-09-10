John Harbaugh confirms J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles

Shortly after Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was helped off the field on Sunday, there was a report that he suffered a torn Achilles and head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news in his postgame press conference.

Dobbins will miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury. Dobbins also missed all of 2021 with a torn ACL and he missed half of last season while dealing with ongoing knee issues.

Dobbins is in the final year of his rookie contract. The 2020 second-rounder exprressed frustration with his contract this offseason and the injury isn't going to help him land the extension he was looking for in Baltimore.

Justice Hill and Gus Edwards are the other backs on the Ravens roster and it's a good bet that they will be adding to the group in the coming days.