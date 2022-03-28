John Harbaugh confident Lamar Jackson contract extension will happen

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his contract, but there has been no movement toward a deal so far this offseason.

The Ravens have indicated that their desire is to get the ball rolling toward an agreement and that they’re waiting on Jackson to engage in the process. Head coach John Harbaugh sent the same message from the owners meetings on Monday morning and expressed confidence that something is going to get done this offseason.

“I’m confident it’s gonna happen,” Harbaugh said. “Like you guys well know, until it happens it hasn’t happened but I’m confident it’s going to happen. I know he’s going to be our quarterback. Really when you’re coaching and you’re playing, that’s what you think about.”

The Ravens will be able to use a franchise tag to keep Jackson in the fold if extension talks don’t lead to an agreement before the end of the regular season, but it seems clear that they’re looking for a different solution on the contract front.

