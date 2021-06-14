John Harbaugh comments on addition of Michael Schofield

The Baltimore Ravens added plenty of depth to their offensive line room last week. After signing tackle Ja’Wuan James, the team announced just one day later that they had also agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield.

When asked about Schofield and what he brings to the team, head coach John Harbaugh gushed about the six-year veteran.

“It’s great. [He’s] another Michigan man, too. So, [Ben] Bredeson and I were enjoying that out there today. So, it’s great to have him on board, but [he’s] just another veteran lineman who really knows how to play. He understands the game. He has a physicality to him. [He’s a] Big Ten-type of offensive lineman – you appreciate the mindset and the style. We’ll just see where it goes from here, but I do like the fact that we’re bringing in guys that kind of embrace our style of play up front and are very smart and experienced players.”

After experiencing a plethora of injuries across their line in 2020, Baltimore is going to extra lengths to make sure that they have enough depth at the position to make it through the 2021 season without having to shuffle through endless combinations of different players. This year, the Ravens have added plenty of quality offensive linemen that can step in if needed and produce at a high level.

Schofield will be competing with players like Ben Bredeson, Ben Powers, and Trystan Colon for roster spots. With how many offensive linemen Baltimore has added over the past few months, it seems like one or two good players at the position will have to get traded or released when final cut down day arrives.