Ravens coach John Harbaugh says there was no doubt who the better team on the field was Monday night.

In what was billed as a battle of the two best teams in the NFL, the Chiefs lived up to the hype but the Ravens did not. Harbaugh acknowledged that after the game.

“They beat us. They out-executed us. They out-game-planned us. They just beat us,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “That’s the story tonight. Big-picture stuff, all of that, I don’t know. They’re better, obviously. They’re a better football team at this point in time.”

It would be hard for anyone to disagree with Harbaugh about that. The Chiefs took a 27-10 lead before halftime and although the Ravens did pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, they never really felt like they were a threat to come back and win. Patrick Mahomes passed for 385 yards while Lamar Jackson passed for just 97 yards.

This was a one-sided game, and the Ravens know they have to get better if they’re going to have a rematch with the Chiefs that goes differently in January.

John Harbaugh: Chiefs are a better football team than us, obviously originally appeared on Pro Football Talk